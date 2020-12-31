Cheraw falls to Socastee in final game of Beach Ball Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − The Cheraw High boys' basketball team closed out play in the Beach Ball Classic tournament with a 71-59 loss to Socastee on Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Marshall Myers scored a team-high 17 points for the Braves, who fell to 2-7 overall. Zay Brown added 15 points and Jonathan Gordon finished with 13.
Cheraw returns to action on Jan. 8 at home against Legion Collegiate.
CHERAW (59)
Marshall Myers 17, Zay Brown 15, Jonathan Gordon 13, Gillespie 8, Burch 4, Jefferson 2.