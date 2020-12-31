 Skip to main content
Cheraw falls to Socastee in final game of Beach Ball Classic
PREP BOY'S BASKETBALL

Cheraw falls to Socastee in final game of Beach Ball Classic

Cheraw logo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − The Cheraw High boys' basketball team closed out play in the Beach Ball Classic tournament with a 71-59 loss to Socastee on Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

Marshall Myers scored a team-high 17 points for the Braves, who fell to 2-7 overall. Zay Brown added 15 points and Jonathan Gordon finished with 13.

Cheraw returns to action on Jan. 8 at home against Legion Collegiate.

CHERAW (59)

Marshall Myers 17, Zay Brown 15, Jonathan Gordon 13, Gillespie 8, Burch 4, Jefferson 2.

