Cheraw PG Myers reaches 1,000 career points in just over two seasons

CHERAW, S.C. – In the midst of a 17-point performance against York Prep on Friday, Cheraw’s Marshall Myers reached a career milestone.
The Braves' senior point guard eclipsed 1,000 points for his career. While that number is impressive on its own, the time frame it took Myers to reach it is what stands out the most.
Taking his sophomore season off, Myers wound up eclipsing the 1,000-point plateau in just the fourth game of his third varsity season.
“It was a huge accomplishment – probably would have felt better if we had won the game,” Myers said. “Just looking back on the years I’ve been playing and the year I took off, it’s a huge milestone. Not too many people from around here have accomplished that, so it felt really good.”
And while his decision not to play his sophomore year might have raised some eyebrows at the time, it was something Myers said helped him tremendously as he entered his junior year.
Essentially playing basketball non-stop for about seven to eight years prior, the physical and mental grind wore him down to the point where Myers felt he needed a break, he said.
“My body took a lot of wear and tear over the years before that – over the summer and in school, so I just needed to take a break,” Myers said. “I decided to take a year off and come back refreshed. ...
“Everybody else probably felt like it wasn’t the right decision, but I think it helped me become mentally stronger. That’s a big part of playing basketball and I felt like I needed that.”
His junior season seemed to bear that out as he turned in the best year of his basketball career at any level, he said. Myers was an All-State selection and Region 6-3A Player of the Year. He averaged 20.6 points and 4.2 assists per game while helping lead the Braves all the way to the 3A lower state final.
“He’s very talented, obviously,” Cheraw coach Robert Mammes said. “Just naturally – his quickness and speed are pretty unbelievable. But he’s a super-smart player as well. He’s not going to take a ton of bad shots, and he gets his teammates involved. That’s probably the biggest reasons why he’s able to do what he does.
"They don't mind if he takes shots because of how much they respect him in that locker room."
Myers’ floor I.Q. shows through his ability to slow the game down or speed it up depending on the situation, Mammes added.
“He’s just really special at getting to the rim,” he said. “His ability to use both hands and especially his left hand around the rim is unbelievable for a high school player.”
It was somewhat ironic then that Myers’ shot that put him over the top was a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
“Sometimes I catch myself shooting too many 3's,” Myers admitted. “But I know that getting to the basket is the strongest part of my game, because I can either draw fouls or drive it or dish to my teammates.”
The Braves were on the road in York when Myers scored the basket, and the flow of the game didn’t stop for any special recognition. There was no big celebration by Myers afterward, either.
“Accomplishments like that are cool and all," he said, "but I was really just focused on trying to get the win."
