Cheraw PG Myers reaches 1,000 career points in just over two seasons

“Everybody else probably felt like it wasn’t the right decision, but I think it helped me become mentally stronger. That’s a big part of playing basketball and I felt like I needed that.”

His junior season seemed to bear that out as he turned in the best year of his basketball career at any level, he said. Myers was an All-State selection and Region 6-3A Player of the Year. He averaged 20.6 points and 4.2 assists per game while helping lead the Braves all the way to the 3A lower state final.

“He’s very talented, obviously,” Cheraw coach Robert Mammes said. “Just naturally – his quickness and speed are pretty unbelievable. But he’s a super-smart player as well. He’s not going to take a ton of bad shots, and he gets his teammates involved. That’s probably the biggest reasons why he’s able to do what he does.

"They don't mind if he takes shots because of how much they respect him in that locker room."

Myers’ floor I.Q. shows through his ability to slow the game down or speed it up depending on the situation, Mammes added.

“He’s just really special at getting to the rim,” he said. “His ability to use both hands and especially his left hand around the rim is unbelievable for a high school player.”