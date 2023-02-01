 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Chesterfield’s Banasiewicz signs with North Greenville football

  • Updated
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – Chesterfield all-state offensive lineman Adam Banasiewicz signed with North Greenville.

He was part of a Golden Rams unit that rushed for 2,088 yards and 26 touchdowns this past season.

ADAM BANASIEWICZ.jpg

Banasiewicz

