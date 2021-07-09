Chesterfield shut out by Lancaster

From staff reports
LANCASTER, S.C. — Jonathan Gordon and Josh Adams had the only hits as Chesterfield fell to Lancaster 8-0 in Senior Legion baseball on Friday.
Chesterfield fell to 2-9 and will travel to Greer for a best of three state playoff series at 7 p.m. Monday.
C;000;000;0—0;2;0
L;205;010;x—8;4;1
LEADING HITTERS – C: Jonathan Gordon 1-3; Josh Adams 1-2.
RECORD: C 2-9.
NEXT GAME:Chesterfield will travel to Greer on Monday for a 7 p.m. playoff game.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!