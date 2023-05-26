Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A team of grit. A team of resolve. A team of destiny.

Chesterfield embodied all that while reaching the top of the SCHSL's Class 2A to capture this year's state championship with an 8-3 victory over Mid-Carolina. After the Rams lost the series opener, they bounced back to win the final two in this best-of-three finals.

In front of a capacity crowd at the University of South Carolina's Beckham Field, coach Christian Lisenby's Rams never felt more at home. They scored three in the first inning and never looked back.

After the Rebels played back into contention, narrowing the deficit to 3-2, Chesterfield did more than counter. The Rams delivered the proverbial knockout with a four-run fourth.

At game's end while the team celebrated, Linsenby embraced Freddie Gaskins, her assistant. Her softball life had come full circle, as she won three state championships as an infielder playing for none other than Gaskins at Chesterfield.

Lisenby went on to a celebrated career at the University of Kentucky, and now she's a state championship coach at her alma mater.

