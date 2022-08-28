Chevy drivers look to break through at Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The last time a Chevrolet found Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series? It was 2014 when Kevin Harvick won the the Cook Out Southern 500 for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Harvick has captured Darlington’s checkered flag twice more since then, but he was in a Ford.

There has been a noticeable drought for Chevys in recent years, including those at Rick Hendrick Motorsports as one of the sport’s premier teams has not won at Darlington in more than a decade.

The last RHM driver to win at the track Too Tough to Tame was Jimmie Johnson in May 2012.

While the streak is significant, it’s likely more a weird aberration than anything else, Alex Bowman said prior to last spring’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington.

“I think we’ve all contended for wins there,” he said. “Chase (Elliott) has been really fast there; Kyle (Larson)’s been really good there. We’ve led laps there; William (Byron)’s been fast there. We just haven’t been able to put the whole day together. That race track changes a lot throughout the course of the day, and a lot of things can happen and it’s always a long race.”

Chevy drivers had won 15 races so far this Cup season and seven of the past 10 before this past Saturday’s regular-season finale at Daytona.

The most likely driver to break the dry spell for Chevrolets – and Hendrick Motorsports for that matter – is Kyle Larson. Second in points this season, Larson recently picked up his second victory of the season and was tantalizingly close to breaking through at Darlington during the past four Southern 500s.

Chevy drivers finished second and third in 2021 (Larson, Ross Chastain), second in 2020 (Austin Dillon), second in 2019 (Larson) and third in 2018 (Larson).

The 2021 race was especially close as Larson tried to pull a last-ditch maneuver to get past Denny Hamlin on the final lap.

“We got to the white (flag), and I was like, ‘Well, I haven’t been able to gain on him now, I’m going to try something,’” Larson said after pulling off what he called a “video-game move” at the time. “Honestly, got to his bumper too quick. I was hoping he was going to run that diamond to kind of be safe and I could skirt to his outside, but gave everything I had.

“I didn’t want to wreck him. I just wanted to try to get to his outside there, but he did a great job not really making any mistakes during the last run, and I was having to push really hard in second to try and just stay with him.”

In 2020, it looked as if Chase Elliott, the current points leader, might be able to overtake Martin Truex Jr. for the victory. But the two hit the second-turn wall with 15 laps to go and allowed Harvick to win – although he had to hold off a hard-charging Dillon.