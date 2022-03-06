Cinderella run for FMU women ends in title game

After Taylor's hoop, Barton used a 15-4 spurt to assume a 48-40 lead. Two free throws by Lee brought FMU to within six. However, a late 7-0 Barton push helped the Bulldogs extend the margin to 66-49 at the end of the period.

Francis Marion drew to within 12 twice in the final quarter, the final time at 68-56 after a turn-around jumper by Taylor with 6:15 left, but that was as close as the Patriots would get.

FMU erased an early 8-7 deficit with buckets by Gilmore and junior forward Jasmine Stanley. The Patriot lead reached 15-10 after a free throw by Oliver with 1:00 remaining in the opening period, which eventually ended with FMU up 15-12.

A three-point play by Lee extended FMU's advantage to 18-12 to open the second quarter. However, Barton rattled off seven straight points to take a 19-18 lead. A three-pointer by Taylor capped a 7-2 response from Francis Marion and resulted in a 25-21 Patriot lead.

Barton scored four consecutive to knot the score at 25-25 and eventually went up 33-30. A lay-up by senior guard Jasmyne May and a hoop in the paint by Oliver reclaimed the lead for FMU, 34-33, as the teams left the court at halftime.

Francis Marion connected on 41.1 percent of its field goal attempts, including 4-of-11 from three-point range, and was 8-of-12 at the foul line. Barton shot 42.1 percent for the game, including 5-of-10 from long range, and was 8-of-9 from the free throw stripe.