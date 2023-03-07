The City of Florence had six teams go to the SCRPA State Basketball Championships during the weekend, with two of them coming home as state champs.

The 8U boys defeated Abbeville and City of Columbia on Saturday before topping Columbia again Sunday to win the championship.

The 14U boys defeated City of Charleston and Easley on Saturday, and then beat Easley again Sunday for the title.

The 12U girls finished as the state runner-up, losing to Mauldin on Sunday. The 10U boys, 10U girls and 12U boys also advanced to the state tournament before bowing out Saturday.