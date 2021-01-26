City of Florence batting cages to open March 6

FLORENCE, S.C. − The City of Florence batting cages will open for the 2021 season on March 6.

The batting cages are located at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex, 1515 Freedom Blvd. adjacent to the Lower Complex and Florence Youth Softball League fields.

Batting cages hours are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Individuals are always encouraged to attend while youth and adult baseball and softball team reservations are also available.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to bring their own helmet and bat. Helmets are required for baseball and fast pitch softball. Slow pitch softball does not require a helmet.

Please call 843-661-2675 during the hours of operation for reservations and information. For additional information you can also call the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex at 843-669-4597.