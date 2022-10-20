Class 1A powers Lake View, Lamar meet with region crown on the line

LAMAR, S.C. – When it comes to 1A football in the Pee Dee and in the state of South Carolina, you won’t have to go very far into the record books before Lake View and Lamar pop up.

And with good reason as the combined numbers are staggering − 15 state football championships and 13 more title game appearances between them.

Those facts alone would make Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game between two perennial powers a must-see matchup, but the stakes are even higher with the Region 6-A title on the line as well.

The Wild Gators (6-2, 2-0) and Silver Foxes (6-3, 3-0) meet for the 18th time overall, with Lamar holding a 10-7 advantage in the series. Lamar has also won nine out of the last 10 meetings, but the lone victory by Lake View was a huge one in the 2016 state championship game.

Daryl King’s squad defeated Lamar 31-14 for the program’s 10th title. It was the third time the two historic programs met with the title on the line, with the other two coming in back-to-back years in 2002 & 2003.

J.R. Boyd’s Silver Foxes won both of those matchups as part of a three-peat. Lamar got back to the mountain top most recently in 2017 under Corey Fountain for its fifth championship.

Now the two teams are set to clash for the first time since 2019, an overtime victory by Silver Foxes.

“Obviously we had this one circled on the schedule,” first-year Lamar coach Josh Pierce said. “Not only because we thought it had the potential to be for the region championship, but because of the history between the two programs. Coach (Daryl) King does a great job over there and gets a lot out of his kids.

“They’re always really tough and it’s going to be a challenge for us.”

Both teams’ seasons have mirrored each other in some aspects as new pieces took time to gel together. Lamar had early losses to Dillon, Andrew Jackson and Kingstree while Lake View dropped games against Marion and Loris.

But the tough schedules have seemingly done what they were intended to do. The Wild Gators have won six of their last seven including two in a row while the Silver Foxes have won three straight.

“We’ve gotten better each and every week and that’s what we preach,” King said. “We don’t want to be great Week Zero; we want to start where we are and then steadily build and get better each week. I feel like our crowd has done that.

“Hopefully we’ll be a little bit better this week than we were last week.”

Both teams bring balanced offensive attacks to the table. Senior quarterback Tyler McManus has thrown for 1,308 yards and 14 scores and also rushed more than 300 yards for Lamar.

Daveon Martin and Montavis Dolford provide McManus with a pair of key weapons and the Silver Fox defense, which is allowing less than 16 points per game, has four of the top tacklers in the area in Michael McFadden, Quan Toney, Gabriel McAllister and Nazir Johnson.

“They’ve got players all over the field – defensively and offensively,” King said. “We understand that it’s going to be hard to go in there and get a win. There are no tendencies. They’ll run it and throw it. It’s all about 50-50 with a dynamic quarterback, fast running back, good receivers and an offensive line that blocks well.

“Defensively, man they run and get after it.”

The Wild Gators are averaging 34 points a game offensively behind a strong rushing attack and playmakers in quarterback Kason Herlong and wideout Shaheed Dawkins.

LVHS also has a strong running back in Marvin Gordon, who ranks among the leaders in the Pee Dee with 911 yards rushing and nine TDs. He’s complemented by Tyrell Foxworth, Logan Jones and Dawkins who have all rushed for more than 200 yards themselves.

“They capitalize on what they do best,” Pierce said. “(Dawkins) is a heckuva challenge to cover, but not only do you have to worry about him, you have to worry about defending their run. A lot of misdirection and blocking angles will present us with a challenge.

“…We have to match their physicality. I feel like we’ve been more physical against the other teams in the region to this point, but I feel like Lake View can match ours.”