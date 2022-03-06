Clemson baseball sweeps Gamecocks

CLEMSON – The University of South Carolina baseball team dropped the series finale to Clemson 5-2 on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Michael Braswell led the Carolina offense, going 4-for-5 on the day while Talmadge LeCroy added a pair of hits. The Gamecock pitching staff allowed just six hits. John Gilreath struck out three in a three-inning start. Matthew Becker also struck out three in two innings and Braswell had a pair of punchouts in the eighth.

Clemson put up three runs in the fourth, the big hit a two-run single from former Latta High standout Dylan Brewer. Carolina scored runs in the fifth and sixth on RBI single from Braylen Wimmer and Carson Hornung but Clemson added insurance in the eighth with a pair, including a solo home run from Cooper Ingle.

Aidan Hunter was tagged with the loss, allowing two earned runs in two innings pitched.

− South Carolina Athletics