Clemson RB Travis Etienne expands game for final title run

Etienne had gotten a second-round grade from the NFL's underclassmen advisory panel — good, just not good enough for Etienne.

He understood he needed to improve in pass protection and become more of a threat on the outside. Mission accomplished. He has a career high 44 catches for 524 yards, the most ever gained receiving by a back at Clemson. He's also led the Tigers with a 24.3-yard average on kickoff returns this season.

“I feel I've proven that I'm an all around back, first-, second- and third-down back that can be on the field at any time in the game,” he said. “I feel more complete than I was.”

That versatility was evident to others, too, as Etienne was named this week a first-team AP All-America at all-purpose player.

“Really proud of Travis and how he's embraced the challenge,” said Tony Elliott, Clemson's offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner said Etienne's versatility stands out on film, even more than last year.

“He's so versatile with the way he can attack you," Werner said. “He can beat defenses whether they're running the ball or passing the ball, they're both threats.”