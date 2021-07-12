Clemson's Parker, Askew taken on Day 2 of MLB draft

CLEMSON, S.C. – Two members of the Clemson Tigers baseball team were selected on the second day of the MLB draft on Monday.

Sophomore infielder James Parker was selected in the eighth round (No. 234 overall) by the Seattle Mariners and sophomore left-hander Keyshawn Askew was picked in the 10th round (No. 292 overall) by the New York Mets.

Parker (Anderson) was a Second-Team All-ACC pick and All-ACC Academic selection in 2021 who hit .324 with eight homers, 13 doubles, 38 RBI, 33 runs, a .411 on-base percentage and a steal in starting all 52 games at shortstop.

In his career, Parker is hitting .303 with 10 homers, 18 doubles, 53 RBI, 49 runs and five steals in 92 games (80 starts). Parker, whose father played at Clemson and was a third-round draft pick of the Cubs, was the first Tiger chosen by the Mariners since 2014 (Jay Baum).

Askew (Powder Springs, Ga.) had a 1-2 record and 5.84 ERA in 12 appearances (team-high 11 starts) in 2021. In a team-high 57 innings pitched, he allowed 11 walks with a 69 strikeouts. His 6.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio is sixth in Tiger history.