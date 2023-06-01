FLORENCE, S.C. – Even with a few hiccups, Lane Harvey had mostly praise for his pitching staff at the end of Thursday’s season opener against Macon.

But while the arms were solid, the bats were mostly silent as the Florence Flamingos fell 3-1 at Carolina Bank Field.

Florence (0-1) is set to travel to Asheboro on Friday before returning home Saturday for a 7 p.m. matchup against Coastal Plain League newcomer Boone.

“…We pitched it well enough to win; we just didn’t take advantage of the opportunities (we had on offense),” said Harvey, who is in his second season guiding the Flamingos. “We had the bases loaded twice and had runners on second a couple different times. So we’ve just got to relax and enjoy that moment and go take advantage of that moment.”

It was a tough night with runners in scoring position for Florence as it went 0 for 7 with three walks. The Flamingos only run of the contest came in the fifth when Macon reliever Bradley Pendley walked in a run with the bases loaded.

The two-out hit simply never came. Florence also swiped three bags, but to no avail as 11 runners were left on base throughout the evening.

“That’s how we’re going to play,” Harvey said. “We got walked I think eight times tonight and I thought we could have had a few more walks. But anytime we get walked, we’re looking to turn it into a double and steal a bag right away more times than not.

“And we did a good job of that – picking counts to run and we were successful in that, but we’ve just got to put it all together. Get that single to the outfield and score a run in that situation.”

Reid Brown led the Flamingos with two hits and two walks. Alex Rodgers singled and walked twice and Ethan Harden picked up the team’s lone RBI after drawing the bases-loaded free pass in the fifth.

The off night at the plate led to a hard-luck loss for Florence starter Quinn Holt. He shook off a rough first inning (two runs on two hits with a walk) to toss three scoreless frames before his night was done – striking out four in the process.

Alex Maurer, Myles Martinez and Kelton Little came on in relief and combined to allow just one run on two hits the rest of the night. Martinez was especially dominant – fanning six of the seven batters he faced.

“Quinn did a really good job of settling in,” Harvey said. “He was a little shaky in the first inning, but he settled in really well. We had some really good relief outings, too.”