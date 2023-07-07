FLORENCE, S.C. – Shemar Simes kept his approach as simple as he could.

Simple, but purposeful.

“I was just looking for a pitch to hit,” the Florence designated hitter said. “Just something to put in play. That was the main thing.”

Simes’ two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning proved to be the difference as Post 1 topped Horry Post 111 by a score of 3-1 to capture the League 2 title and a top seed for next week’s American Legion state playoffs.

Florence (18-4, 10-1) will have the opportunity to play the entire postseason at home if Derick Urquhart’s squad can keep up its winning ways. The final games of the state tournament will be held at Francis Marion’s Sparrow Stadium this season.

In order to get there, Post 1 will need the same type of clutch hitting and strong pitching it got Thursday. It started with Aydin Palmer, who was on a pitch count in order to keep him ready for Monday’s playoff opener.

The left-hander wound up tossing 5 1/3 dominant innings – with the only blemish coming on a fifth-inning solo home run by Horry’s Chandler Smithart.

Otherwise Palmer allowed just one other baserunner on a fourth-inning leadoff walk. He finished with nine strikeouts.

“We needed to make sure Aydin would be available for Game 1 of the playoffs,” Urquhart said. “…But he did a great job. (Landon) Vick came in and finished up that inning and got some key outs that we needed. And then (Dylan) Wiegel has been solid out of the bullpen all year.”

Vick entered with one out in the sixth inning and after giving up a two-out double, struck out one of the top hitters in the state in T.J. Anderson.

He allowed back-to-back singles to open the seventh inning, but got the next two batters out before Wiegel came in to shut the door with one final punchout.

The Post 1 offense meanwhile came through with some clutch run-production throughout the evening. The first run was perfectly manufactured as catcher Noah Moore led off the third inning with a double and his courtesy runner was sacrificed over to third by Collin Minshew.

Jackson Moore then provided exactly what was needed as his ground ball to second base allowed the runner to score easily.

The game was soon knotted at 1-1, however, when Simes came through with another clutch at-bat. Florence loaded the bases in the fifth with no outs, but two straight popups turned the tide quickly for Horry. But Simes’ liner brought home a pair as Post 1 retook the lead for good.

“That was big for us,” Urquhart said. “We played small ball there and had some faster runners get in there at the right time. Collin got a great bunt down and (we) had bases loaded. Couple popups, and Shemar picked us up big time when we needed it right there.”