Coaches continue to deal with season of upheaval while maintaining health and safety of players

FLORENCE, S.C. – With the COVID-19 pandemic seeing a recent resurgence, canceled or rescheduled games were likely going to be something many high school football coaches had to face.
Even so, the first two weeks of this campaign have been challenging to say the least as teams are adjusting to an upheaval in scheduling that has left many still looking for opponents in the upcoming weeks.
“It’s very frustrating just because it seems like everybody out there…it’s a free-for-all with scheduling,” said first-year Dillon coach Kelvin Roller. “…It’s making it difficult when some conferences are moving their games up and not playing those non-conference games that were originally scheduled, and then some conferences are not doing that.
“It makes it very difficult to find someone to play when your game does get changed.”
The Wildcats have had their first two games of the season canceled, including this week’s matchup against Myrtle Beach called off on Thursday. They’re scheduled to finally play their season opener next week at Wilson.
Coincidentally, the Tigers have also yet to play this season after having their opening game canceled and being forced to call off their second contest as well.
“It’s been a very unique situation, and to be honest it’s been a very frustrating situation,” first-year Tigers coach Rodney Mooney said. “But we understand the pandemic we’ve been dealing with for the past year and a half now. …When things get pushed back, it kind of takes a toll on you mentally, to say the least, but the good thing about the kids we have here is they continue to show up.
“They’re still encouraged and still motivated and ready to get on the field with somebody.”
Roller and Mooney both expressed a desire for the South Carolina High School League to have a more uniform policy when it comes to scheduling changes.
“No matter what it is, let’s just all do the same thing,” Roller said. “…I’m not blaming anything on anyone. It’s a difficult situation. I just wish we would all do the same thing as conferences, and I wish the high school league would step in and just make everyone do the same, so that way we assure ourselves some games.
“Either halt the season or push everybody’s conference games first like we did last year.”
The decision on when regions schedule their games has been left in the hands of each region individually to decide, SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said.
“What the (Executive) Committee has allowed them to do or asked them to do is determine who their region qualifiers are going to be for playoff purposes,” he said. “And allow them to figure out what’s the best way to determine their region qualifiers. Our constitution currently says that if you’re going to compete for a region championship, you have to play all schools within your region. Regions can change that around if they so choose.
“…Coupling that with deciding how they’re going to rank or decide who goes to the playoffs from those regions, we allow those to be region decisions also. They have a whole lot of ways that they try to do that and we’ve kind of let them have the ability to be creative because they know their region better than anybody else.”
That includes any decision to play region games prior to non-region ones or vice-versa, he added.
“What is the best way to do it?” Singleton said. “Is it best to play region games first and then non-region games or play non-region games first and then region games?...What is the best format? I think depending on the region and how many schools are in the region – some have five, some have seven, some eight, some have six…How do you put something uniform in place when first of all your regions aren’t uniform?”
There have been internal discussions on a number of topics regarding the season, including the possibility of a pause as the statewide numbers continue to climb.
“The question that keeps coming back to us is when you pause, you’re pausing until when?” he said. “To come up with an answer to say, ‘Until things get better,’ well when will that be? Do we have a definite date of when things will get better? And if you pause and say things get worse, do you maintain the pause? What is the test that we use to determine what’s better? If (the statewide amount of cases) drops 10, is that good? If it drops 1,000 is that good? If it drops 999, is that good?
“So I think the best thing you have is the schools know their area better than anybody else. Principal, superintendent, athletic director – they know their community better than everybody else. So do you pause those that have the ability to play to stay with those that don’t have the ability to play?”
Mooney understands both sides of the argument for continuing to play or pausing the season for a while, but the biggest thing moving forward is making sure the student-athletes are as safe as possible.
“I think it just depends on how bad things are in your area, in your state,” he said. “I think you have to make a logical decision on that basis. Could you pause the season and maybe take a chance and pause it for a week or two and see what happens? You could do that, or you could continue on and kind of monitor and adjust.
“Professionally, right now I’m kind of in between honestly…The biggest thing is I want to see the kids come out here and have an opportunity to play and show all of their hard work the last four or five months. But I want to see it done as safely at possible.”