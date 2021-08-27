Coaches continue to deal with season of upheaval while maintaining health and safety of players

“They’re still encouraged and still motivated and ready to get on the field with somebody.”

Roller and Mooney both expressed a desire for the South Carolina High School League to have a more uniform policy when it comes to scheduling changes.

“No matter what it is, let’s just all do the same thing,” Roller said. “…I’m not blaming anything on anyone. It’s a difficult situation. I just wish we would all do the same thing as conferences, and I wish the high school league would step in and just make everyone do the same, so that way we assure ourselves some games.

“Either halt the season or push everybody’s conference games first like we did last year.”

The decision on when regions schedule their games has been left in the hands of each region individually to decide, SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said.

“What the (Executive) Committee has allowed them to do or asked them to do is determine who their region qualifiers are going to be for playoff purposes,” he said. “And allow them to figure out what’s the best way to determine their region qualifiers. Our constitution currently says that if you’re going to compete for a region championship, you have to play all schools within your region. Regions can change that around if they so choose.