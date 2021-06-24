Coker alum, longtime Hartsville High coach Brad Boob tabbed as new A.D.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Brad Boob got his first real taste of the Hartsville community in 2004 when began playing for what was then the Coker College baseball team.

It’s been an enduring relationship ever since – one that began a new chapter Thursday as Boob was introduced as the new Hartsville High School Athletic Director.

Boob replaces Barry Harley, who stepped down at the end of May after serving the past two seasons as A.D.

“Twelve years ago, I graduated from Coker College and knew that Hartsville was a great town and great community,” Boob said at his introductory news conference. “I was able to get into coaching right away with (Hartsville High baseball) coach (Tony) Gainey, and from that moment on, I knew I wanted to call Hartsville home for as long as I possibly could.”

Those were not just hollow words as the Charlotte, N.C., native hasn’t left Hartsville since becoming a social studies teacher and an assistant coach in 2009. He started out at Hartsville Middle before making the trip up the road to Hartsville High in 2011.

He’s been a mainstay ever since – working not only with the baseball team but the football team as well, which he joined as an assistant in 2011.

