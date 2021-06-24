Coker alum, longtime Hartsville High coach Brad Boob tabbed as new A.D.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Brad Boob got his first real taste of the Hartsville community in 2004 when began playing for what was then the Coker College baseball team.
It’s been an enduring relationship ever since – one that began a new chapter Thursday as Boob was introduced as the new Hartsville High School Athletic Director.
Boob replaces Barry Harley, who stepped down at the end of May after serving the past two seasons as A.D.
“Twelve years ago, I graduated from Coker College and knew that Hartsville was a great town and great community,” Boob said at his introductory news conference. “I was able to get into coaching right away with (Hartsville High baseball) coach (Tony) Gainey, and from that moment on, I knew I wanted to call Hartsville home for as long as I possibly could.”
Those were not just hollow words as the Charlotte, N.C., native hasn’t left Hartsville since becoming a social studies teacher and an assistant coach in 2009. He started out at Hartsville Middle before making the trip up the road to Hartsville High in 2011.
He’s been a mainstay ever since – working not only with the baseball team but the football team as well, which he joined as an assistant in 2011.
“I truly respect Brad for his drive, and we are excited to have him at the helm of our athletics department,” HHS Principal Corey Lewis said. “I know he will do all that he can to create an environment that allows our students and our coaches to thrive.”
Most recently, Boob has spent the last three years working as the assistant A.D. for the Red Foxes. His past two years serving alongside Harley were especially impactful, he said.
“He has shown me everything he possibly can about the A.D. role,” Boob said. “Making me a part of all the meetings, making me a part of all the decisions and just constantly giving me endless advice.
“I don’t think coach Harley will ever know how much I appreciate that.”
Having already seen and been a part of several state championship teams throughout his tenure, Boob said he is well aware of the expectations that come with taking the reins of the Hartsville High athletic department.
“The good thing is, the community is so supportive,” Boob said. “You don’t always feel the pressure, you more feel the support. Everybody wants to continue to thrive. Stepping in and being here for the last 12 years now, I understand in what direction we can head, but I also understand the directions we’ve already been and what to continue.
“The good thing is the foundation is already there. There’s always pressure to continue to grow and improve. The good thing here is, it’s already one of the top (programs) in the state.”
Boob resides in Hartsville with his wife, Kristi, and daughters Bailee, Kallie and Kamryn.