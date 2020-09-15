Coker alum Timothee growing game in native South Florida

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's lacrosse alum Patrick Timothee '17 is giving back to the game that has given him so much, by growing the game in his native South Florida through U.S. Lacrosse.
Timothee has been involved in coaching both boys and girls lacrosse at all different age levels since his graduation from Coker. He has worked clinics in the South Florida area to continue to teach the game to kids, working through diversity and inclusion efforts with US Lacrosse.
"It's been a humbling experience working with U.S. Lacrosse in the past years," said Timothee. "I've been able to reach out to kids on a broader stage. This enabled me to empower and teach these younger players what I wasn't taught when I first started playing lacrosse."
Timothee played collegiately at Coker after playing just two years in high school. In his Coker career he appeared in 56 games with one start, totaling 15 goals and three assists for 18 points. He also collected 105 ground balls and caused 46 turnovers. Timothee was named to the All-Conference Honorable Mention Team as a junior, and also served as Team Captain during his senior season in 2017.
"Coker provided me with professors and mentors that empowered me to think bigger than my expectations," said Timothee. "This encouraged me to step on a bigger stage and impact more individuals in various communities."
"Pat embodies all of the things we preach here within Coker men's lacrosse," said Coker coach Dave Olliver. "He is a family-first driven man, one of the most loyal and selfless humans I have ever been around. His passion for the game always extended beyond the field, his passion to be a good human always extended beyond the field and now he gets to pass his passion along to others. Pat was a huge part of a championship team here at Coker, but his impact did not stop there. Pat was involved on campus in many ways, he challenged himself to grow and not just go through the motions, again many attributes that he is passing along to the next generation. Pat left it better than he found it and embraced all the challenges I threw at him."
The Plantation, Fla., native graduated from Coker with a degree in business administration, before going on to earn a Master's degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Nottingham. His younger brother Richie is a sophomore on the Coker men's lacrosse team.
