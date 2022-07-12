Coker announces fall sports schedule

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University Athletics department has released fall schedules for men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, volleyball and field hockey.

Coker cross country opens the season on Sept. 3 at the Fleet Feet Invitational in Salisbury, N.C., before traveling to Charlotte, N.C. for the Queen City Invite on Sept. 23. The Cobras then take on the Koala Classic on Oct. 8, before heading to Beaufort for the Sandshark Classic. The South Atlantic Conference Championships will be held on Nov. 5 in Salisbury, N.C.

Men's soccer begins its conference title defense against Nova Southeastern at Anderson on Aug. 27, before traveling to North Greenville on Aug. 31. The Cobras will take the field at home on Sept. 3 against Converse, before hosting Francis Marion on Sept. 7. South Atlantic Conference play begins on Sept. 10 at Mars Hill, before the Cobras step out of conference to travel to Chowan on Sept. 14. The Cobras host Tusculum on Sept. 17, before traveling to Carson-Newman on Sept. 24 and Catawba on Sept. 28. October begins with the Cobras hosting Lincoln Memorial on Oct. 1, before the Cobras hit the road for Newberry (Oct. 5) and Anderson (Oct. 8).

Coker then returns home to host Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 12 and Limestone (Senior Night) on Oct. 15. Coker's final regular-season road trip is to conference newcomer Emory & Henry on Oct. 22, before the regular season concludes at home hosting Wingate on Oct. 26.

Women's soccer opens up at Francis Marion on Aug. 25, before traveling to Erskine on Aug. 29 and hosting USC Aiken on Aug. 31. The Cobras will host Allen on Sept. 7, before opening SAC play on Sept. 10 at Mars Hill. Coker returns home for games with USC Sumter (Sept. 13) and Tusculum (Sept. 17), before embarking on a road swing at Carson-Newman (Sept. 24) and Catawba (Sept. 28).

October begins at home against Lincoln Memorial (Oct. 1), before the Cobras travel to Newberry (Oct. 5) and Anderson (Oct. 8). The Cobras return home for games against Lenoir-Rhyne (Oct. 12) and Limestone (Oct. 15), before hitting the road for Shaw (Oct. 19) and Emory & Henry (Oct. 22). The regular season finale is at home against Wingate on Oct. 26.

Volleyball opens the season at Erskine College's tournament on Aug. 26-27, before hosting Lenoir-Rhyne in the home opener on Aug. 30. Coker then travels to Mars Hill for a tournament on Sept. 2-3, before traveling to Wingate on Sept. 6. The Cobras are back at home the following weekend against Newberry (Sept. 9) and Anderson (Sept. 10), before traveling to Catawba on Sept. 17. Coker returns home for a three-match homestand against Wingate (Sept. 20), Tusculum (Sept. 23) and Mars Hill (Sept. 24), before closing out September on the road at Emory & Henry (Sept. 30).

The Cobras open October the next day (Oct. 1) at UVA Wise, before hosting Wingate again on Oct. 4. The Cobras then travel to Limestone on Oct. 7, before welcoming Lincoln Memorial and Carson-Newman for Homecoming weekend (Oct. 14-15). Coker then embarks on a three-match road swing at Lenoir-Rhyne (Oct. 18), Newberry (Oct. 28) and Anderson (Oct. 29). The regular season concludes at home on Nov. 5 against Catawba.

Field hockey opens the season at home on Sept. 5 against Bloomsburg, before traveling to Wingate on Sept. 10. Coker returns home to host Mount Olive on Sept. 16 and Kutztown on Sept. 17, before traveling to Indiana (Pa.) (Sept. 24) and Belmont Abbey (Sept. 27) to round out the month. Coker opens October at home against Wingate (Oct. 1), before embarking on a three-game road trip to Limestone (Oct. 8), Converse (Oct. 11) and Lincoln Memorial (Oct. 15).

Coker returns home to face Converse on Oct. 23, before traveling to Wingate on Oct. 25 and hosting Belmont Abbey on Oct. 29. The Cobras travel to Lander on Nov. 1 before hosting Newberry on Nov. 5 for Senior Day, with the regular season wrapping up at Mount Olive on Nov. 12.