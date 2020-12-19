Coker assistant coach Indermill earns AVCA Diversity Award

In June of this year, Iowa State University volleyball coach and past AVCA president, Christy Johnson-Lynch, along with her head volleyball coach colleagues from the Big 12 Conference decided to donate to the AVCA Diversity Fund to support the program and sponsor an award recipient for 2020. Subsequently, the Big 12 coaches challenged other coaches and conferences in the volleyball community to accept the challenge of supporting the AVCA Diversity Awards program. The Challenge resonated in the AVCA community and with other partnering organizations.

For the 2020 AVCA Diversity Award program, recipients will participate in a series of educational, developmental, and relationship building experiences in conjunction with the 2020 AVCA Virtual Convention, December 16-19 (With all 2020 AVCA Diversity Award winners being invited to in-person programming at the 2021 AVCA Convention in Columbus, Ohio). Recipients will also be integrated into the AVCA Diversity Award winner alumni program that consists of continuing education, relationship building, and mentoring upon completion of the initial programming.

"In these unprecedented times, we are excited about the leadership represented in the 2020 AVCA Diversity Award class," said Nickie Sanlin, McKendree University head men's and women's coach and chair of the AVCA Diversity Development Team. "The largest class of recipients to date, come from all walks of life and represent different backgrounds and coaching experiences from each corner of the country. A big thank you to the numerous conferences who took part in the Big 12 Diversity Challenge for their support and donations. Their generosity will provide more black and more ethnic minority coaches the chance to strengthen their professional networks and help prepare the next generation of coaches to pursue their future dreams. Our partnerships in the AVCA community to help educate, engage, and strengthen Black and ethnic minority coaches is not only intentional but critical to showcase the leaders who have come through the Diversity Program and their positive impact in the sport."