HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University athletics department achieved another solid year in the classroom during the 2022-23 academic year. The Cobras posted a 3.21 department grade-point average for the academic year, after posting a 3.18 GPA in the Fall and a 3.23 GPA in the Spring.
In all, 17 teams posted above a 3.0 team GPA for the year and the 3.21 department mark is the highest since Coker has joined the South Atlantic Conference.
"Our student-athletes continue to amaze with their work on the field, in the classroom and in the community," said Senior Associate Director of Athletics Aaron Beebe. "This is now our eighth consecutive semester posting above a 3.0 as a department and our 3.21 GPA for the year is probably the highest we have ever had as a department. This type of success doesn't happen alone and I can not thank our faculty, support staff and our coaches enough. They continue to go above and beyond to make sure our student-athletes have the resources to excel in the classroom. This is definitely another great day to be a Cobra.
Men's tennis led the department with a 3.81 GPA for the year, posting a 3.93 team GPA in the Spring semester. Women's tennis had the second-highest team GPA at 3.70. In all, 56 student-athletes finished the year with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.
Teams Above 3.0 for 22-23 year
Men's Tennis 3.81
Women's Tennis 3.70
Spirit Squad 3.66
Softball 3.49
Women's Golf 3.49
Women's Cross Country 3.45
Women's Soccer 3.45
Men's Soccer 3.38
Men's Golf 3.38
Baseball 3.35
Volleyball 3.34
Men's Cross Country 3.28
Women's Basketball 3.27
Field Hockey 3.24
Women's Track & Field 3.20
Women's Lacrosse 3.13
Acrobatics & Tumbling 3.02