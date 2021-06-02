Coker athletics department posts 3.04 GPA

"Coker student-athletes made one thing certain during these uncertain times and that is their commitment to performing at a high level in the classroom," said Director of Student-Athlete Affairs and Event Management Aaron Beebe. "I think excelling in the classroom, during a year where we saw all of our sports going during the Spring semester, constantly changing practice and game schedules and adapting to different teaching styles, speaks volumes to the dedication towards academics by our student-athletes, coaches, faculty and staff."