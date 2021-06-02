Coker athletics department posts 3.04 GPA

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University athletics department posted a 3.04 grade point average for the 2020-21 academic year, announced Wednesday by the department.
Fifteen Cobra teams posted a team GPA of 3.0 or better for the year, while 130 Coker student-athletes achieved a 4.00 GPA for the year.
"Coker student-athletes made one thing certain during these uncertain times and that is their commitment to performing at a high level in the classroom," said Director of Student-Athlete Affairs and Event Management Aaron Beebe. "I think excelling in the classroom, during a year where we saw all of our sports going during the Spring semester, constantly changing practice and game schedules and adapting to different teaching styles, speaks volumes to the dedication towards academics by our student-athletes, coaches, faculty and staff."
The Cobras finished the Fall 2020 semester with a 3.03 department GPA, while posting a 3.05 GPA in the Spring 2021 semester. This marks the fourth consecutive semester where the Cobras have posted a department GPA of 3.0 or better.
Women's golf finished with a department-best 3.55 GPA for the academic year, while men's golf and women's tennis finished tied for second at 3.46.