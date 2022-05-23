Coker athletics posts another solid year in the classroom

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University athletics department posted another solid year in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year.
Coker's athletic teams combined for a 3.15 grade point average in the Fall 2021 semester, before posting a 3.20 grade point average during the Spring 2022 semester for a 3.18 GPA for the year.
"I am extremely proud of our student-athletes for their accomplishments on the field, in the community and in the classroom this year," said Associate Director of Athletics Aaron Beebe. "Excluding our COVID semester in Spring 2020, we've had our highest GPAs in back-to-back semesters and I think that is a direct reflection to how hard our student-athletes work in the classroom, our coaches prioritizing academics, our faculty for continuing to support our student-athletes and our student support services for providing the resources to succeed. It takes a great group to achieve this type of success and it's a great day to be a Cobra."
Sixteen teams posted a 3.0 team GPA or better during the Fall semester, while 18 teams finished the Spring semester with at least a 3.0 team GPA. For the year, 18 teams finished with a 3.0 team GPA or better while 74 student-athletes finished the year with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Women's Tennis finished the year with the department's top GPA at 3.74, while women's golf also finished with a 3.71 team GPA.