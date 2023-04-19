HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker's baseball team won 15-6 Wednesday over Augusta.

Kicking off the night, the Jaguars went up early in the top of the first inning, bringing home two runs and taking the score to 2-0 over Coker.

Despite a quick inning from the Cobras, they kept their spirits high and pushed into the second inning. Augusta was able to add on another two runs in the top of the second inning, but with a strikeout from Reid Watkins, the momentum shifted and the Cobras took control of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kody Hanna slammed a pitch from Mason Bernard over the fence and put up two runs for the Cobras. Using the energy from Hanna's homerun, Zach Wall made his way home to bring the game within one run. Shortly after, Eli Hopkins crossed home plate and brought the game to a tie at 4-4. Closing out the fourth inning, Coker posted four runs with two hits and two runners left on base.

With Augusta adding on no runs in the top of the fifth inning, Donavan Frayer lead off with a single to right field and got into scoring position on a passed ball. Zach Wall registered another run for the Cobras as he batted in Donavan Frayer. Nick Leonard also made it across home plate before the final out was accounted for, taking Coker's lead up by two runs.

The Cobras still hungry for more, put up an additional nine runs in the bottom of the seventh and all but closed the game out. Augusta was able to claim an extra two runs, but the damage was done and Coker finalized the game at 15-6.

Out of 36 at bats, Coker picked up 15 runs with 12 hits and 14 RBI'. Nick Leonard led his team with four of the 15 runs, while Donavan Frayer and Zach Wall led with three hits and three RBI's apiece. Donavan Frayer with a stand-up day in the batter's box, collected two doubles.

Eli Hopkins also posted two doubles while Nathan Reynolds sent up a sacrifice fly to score runners on base. Cameron Ferrell, a threat on the bases, led Coker with two stolen bases and was quickly trailed by Jacob Yarberry and Zach Wall who registered one each.

In total five pitchers threw for the Cobras in their match-up against Augusta; Lawson Otte, Reid Watkins, Collin Breland, Garrett Dunn, and Cooper Thomas. Between the five pitchers, they faced a slew of batters equalling up to 45. Reid Watkins led with 3-3 strikeouts, but Collin Breland picked up the win for the night.