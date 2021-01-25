Coker baseball picked 11th in SAC Preseason Coaches' Poll

ROCK HILL, S.C. - The Coker University baseball team was picked eleventh in the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll that was announced Monday.

Defending conference champion, No.7/10 Catawba topped the poll with 156 points and 12 first-place votes, with No. 21 Newberry ranked second with 141 points. No. 23 Wingate was third with 137 points and one first-place vote, and Carson-Newman came in fourth totaling 115 points.

Coker won eight games in 2020 including two in the South Athletic Conference before their season was shortened due to COVID-19. The Cobras return 22 players this season from last year's team. From the plate, Coker posted the fourth-best batting average in the league at .289, a .374 on base percentage, a .392 slugging percentage and 10 home runs.

The Cobras open the 2021 campaign on Feb. 13 when they face Lenoir-Rhyne on the road. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. from Bears Field in Hickory, N.C., with video and live stats available at cokercobras.com.