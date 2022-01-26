Coker basketball squads drop pair at Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. - Coker University's men's basketball team dropped its South Atlantic Conference tilt at Wingate on Wednesday by a score of 84-68.

Raymond Bellamy led the Cobras with a career-high 18 points, while Christopher Fordham added 14 points and Jordan Jones also scored 11. Jones and Williams Onyeodi each pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

The Cobras return to action Saturday at home against Anderson in South Atlantic Conference play. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

WOMEN

Wingate 80

Coker 40

WINGATE, N.C. - Coker University's women's basketball team fell at No. 23 Wingate on Wednesday by a score of 83-40.

Abigail Keesling led the Cobras with 10 points, while Saquita Joyner added seven points. Hope Richardson and Joyner each pulled down a team-high four rebounds.

The Cobras return to action Saturday at home against Anderson in South Atlantic Conference play. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.