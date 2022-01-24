Coker basketball squads fall short

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University's men's basketball team dropped its South Atlantic Conference contest to Catawba on Monday by a score of 80-58.
Jordan Jones led the scoring effort with a career-high 15 points, while Jahnarious Snell scored 11 points for his fourth consecutive double-figure outing.
Williams Onyeodi and Demar Anderson each pulled down a team-high four rebounds and Jones dished out a team-high six assists.
The Cobras return to the court Wednesday at Wingate in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN
Newberry 64
Coker 40
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University's women's basketball team fell at Newberry in South Atlantic Conference action Monday by a score of 64-40.
Saquita Joyner led the Cobras with 15 points, while Abigail Keesling added nine. Joyner also led the way on the boards with nine rebounds, while Abigail Keesling pulled down five.
Coker returns to the hardwood Wednesday at Wingate in South Atlantic Conference action. Video and live stats will be available at www.cokercobras.com.