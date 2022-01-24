Coker basketball squads fall short

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University's men's basketball team dropped its South Atlantic Conference contest to Catawba on Monday by a score of 80-58.

Jordan Jones led the scoring effort with a career-high 15 points, while Jahnarious Snell scored 11 points for his fourth consecutive double-figure outing.

Williams Onyeodi and Demar Anderson each pulled down a team-high four rebounds and Jones dished out a team-high six assists.

The Cobras return to the court Wednesday at Wingate in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

WOMEN

Newberry 64

Coker 40

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University's women's basketball team fell at Newberry in South Atlantic Conference action Monday by a score of 64-40.