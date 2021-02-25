Coker basketball teams drop regular season finales

NEWBERRY, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell in its regular season finale at Newberry on Wednesday (Feb. 24) by a score of 69-50.

The Cobras jumped out to a 21-11 lead 10 minutes into the game, before Newberry rallied to get within three at the half. Coker led 24-21 at the break.

Newberry would take control in the second half, out-scoring Coker 48-26 in the frame. The teams went back and fourth through the first eight minutes of the second half, before Newberry would go on a run over the next few minutes to take a double-digit lead with four and a half minutes to play. Newberry would extend its lead further in the final few minutes to take the victory.

Courtney Murrell Jr. and Anderson Keller each netted a team-high 12 points for Coker, with Murrell notching a career-high. Murrell also led the Cobras in rebounding with six boards, while six others were active on the glass in the game. Murrell also dished out three assists in the game, while two others helped on Coker buckets. Keller led the Cobras with two steals, while four others recorded one steal each. Christopher Fordham posted the lone rejection for Coker in the game.