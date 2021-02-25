Coker basketball teams drop regular season finales

NEWBERRY, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell in its regular season finale at Newberry on Wednesday (Feb. 24) by a score of 69-50.
The Cobras jumped out to a 21-11 lead 10 minutes into the game, before Newberry rallied to get within three at the half. Coker led 24-21 at the break.
Newberry would take control in the second half, out-scoring Coker 48-26 in the frame. The teams went back and fourth through the first eight minutes of the second half, before Newberry would go on a run over the next few minutes to take a double-digit lead with four and a half minutes to play. Newberry would extend its lead further in the final few minutes to take the victory.
Courtney Murrell Jr. and Anderson Keller each netted a team-high 12 points for Coker, with Murrell notching a career-high. Murrell also led the Cobras in rebounding with six boards, while six others were active on the glass in the game. Murrell also dished out three assists in the game, while two others helped on Coker buckets. Keller led the Cobras with two steals, while four others recorded one steal each. Christopher Fordham posted the lone rejection for Coker in the game.
The Cobras return to action on Saturday in the opening round of the Pilot/Flying J South Atlantic Conference tournament at Anderson. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN
Newberry 88
Coker 58
NEWBERRY, S.C. - Coker University women's basketball dropped its regular season finale at Newberry on Wednesday by a score of 88-58.
The Wolves raced out to a 15-5 lead with under three minutes to play in the opening quarter, before extending their lead further and taking a 24-9 lead to the second quarter.
Newberry would hold its lead in double digits throughout the second quarter, taking a 44-26 lead to the half.
Newberry would extend its lead further in the third quarter, before Coker would out-score Newbery 28-25 in the fourth.
Coker shot 42 percent in the game, with eight three-pointers. Raya Coley led the Cobras with 14 points, while Ahlea Myers also added 11 points. Seven other Cobras scored in the game. Coley also led the Cobras with five rebounds on the day, while six others were active on the glass in the game. Valicia Demeritte dished out a team-high three assists in the game, while five othes helped on Coker buckets in the game. Myers and Ashauntee Nelson each had two steals in the game, while Emily Davis also had one. Haley McClure posted two blocks in the game, while Hope Richardson and Coley each had one.
The Cobras are back in action on Saturday in the opening round of the Pilot/Flying J South Atlantic Conference tournament at Lincoln Memorial. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. from Harrogate, Tenn., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.