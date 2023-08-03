HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- 105 Coker University student-athletes have received the 2022-23 Division 2 Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement Award, announced by the organization today.

The 105 student-athletes for Coker marks the best for the institution since joining the South Atlantic Conference in 2013-14. Coker's student-athletes make up a part of the 1,814 recipients from 10 institutions in the SAC. In total, there were a record-breaking 19,646 student-athletes from 196 institutions recognized for the 2022-23 Academic Achievement Awards. The South Atlantic Conference's total number of recipients was second among all Division II conferences.

In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution MUST BE a CURRENT dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.

Also, the student-athlete must:

• have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale

• have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college-level work

• have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year

o Given the vast experiences institutions have had this year regarding participation, all athletes who meet bullet point items 1 and 2 are still eligible as long as they were still active members of the roster during this academic year.

The full list of Coker's recognized student-athletes is below:

Dorian Brantley Acrobatics & Tumbling Junior

Lelia Brozowski Acrobatics & Tumbling Sophomore

Priscilla Dalton Acrobatics & Tumbling Sophomore

Zadie Dulaney Acrobatics & Tumbling Junior

Amber Garcia Acrobatics & Tumbling Junior

Madison McAfee Acrobatics & Tumbling Senior

Paula Urquidi Acrobatics & Tumbling Senior

Ashley Walker Acrobatics & Tumbling Junior

Kayla Young Acrobatics & Tumbling Junior

Britton Adams Baseball Sophomore

Cody Chapman Baseball Sophomore

Bryson Edwards Baseball Sophomore

Noah Emig Baseball Senior

Ethan Graham Baseball Senior

Nick Leonard Baseball Senior

Tristen Melvin Baseball Sophomore

Lawson Otte Baseball Senior

Evan Pawlowski Baseball Senior

Emmanuel Reyes Baseball Junior

James Rosengrant Baseball Sophomore

Gabriel Santiago Baseball Junior

Benjamin Thomas Baseball Sophomore

Ashby Vining Baseball Sophomore

Zachary Wall Baseball Senior

Bryton Ward Baseball Sophomore

Jacob Yarberry Baseball Sophomore

Payton Baronella-O'Toole Field Hockey Senior

Skyler Earle Field Hockey Senior

Indy Echteld Field Hockey Sophomore

Britt Kabo Field Hockey Senior

Kiarra Rivera Field Hockey Senior

Darrell Gardner Men's Basketball Junior

Tate Mulkey Men's Basketball Junior

JJ Cots Men's Golf Senior

Derek McGlaughlin Men's Golf Sophomore

Caleb Tidd Men's Golf Junior

Fred Tindale Men's Golf Senior

Will Habel Men's Lacrosse Sophomore

David Brown III Men's Soccer Sophomore

Gabin Guillou Men's Soccer Senior

Youri Keijser Men's Soccer Junior

Luca Leonini Men's Soccer Senior

Carson Onoszko Men's Soccer Junior

Gustavo Palmieri Men's Soccer Senior

Colin Serredszum Men's Soccer Senior

Nikola Sotra Men's Soccer Junior

Robert Spence Men's Soccer Sophomore

Felix Stoeffler Men's Soccer Junior

Matthew Tricker Men's Soccer Sophomore

Justin Watkins Men's Soccer Senior

Nolan Smith Men's Tennis Sophomore

Samuel Winter Men's Tennis Sophomore

Luke Baker Men's Track & Field/Cross Country Junior

Dylan Lloyd Men's Track & Field/Cross Country Senior

Kristoffer Persen Men's Track & Field/Cross Country Senior

Gracen Chambless Softball Sophomore

Delaney Eaves Softball Sophomore

Jenae Fedewa Softball Senior

Hannah Fisher Softball Senior

Cameron Jackson Softball Junior

Kelsi Scott Softball Junior

Caitlyn Wray Softball Junior

Casandra Bennett Women's Basketball Senior

Abigail Keesling Women's Basketball Senior

Dasia Lambert Women's Basketball Sophomore

Haley McClure Women's Basketball Senior

Dominique Rodriguez Women's Basketball Junior

Mack Bailey Women's Golf Junior

Kelly Campman Women's Golf Sophomore

Kathleen Escobar Women's Golf Senior

Haylie George Women's Golf Sophomore

Katie Smith Women's Golf Senior

Jenna Werle Women's Golf Senior

Amanda Arguello Women's Lacrosse Senior

Ashley Cockrell Women's Lacrosse Junior

Madeline Hart Women's Lacrosse Sophomore

Abigail Kellner Women's Lacrosse Senior

Maya Askew Women's Soccer Sophomore

Anna Bozzone Women's Soccer Senior

Sophie Burkett Women's Soccer Sophomore

Elizabeth Crowe Women's Soccer Junior

Chloe Mullen Women's Soccer Sophomore

Nour Noujaim Women's Soccer Sophomore

Riana Patel Women's Soccer Sophomore

Kennedi Price Women's Soccer Junior

Mila Rausch Women's Soccer Sophomore

Sarah Swaim Women's Soccer Senior

Jessica Binzari Women's Tennis Sophomore

Sydnee Foster Women's Tennis Senior

Angelina Krieg Women's Tennis Junior

Tamara Macias Women's Tennis Sophomore

Catherine Cann Women's Track & Field/Cross Country Junior

Taylor Marotta Women's Track & Field/Cross Country Sophomore

Kyla Marques Women's Track & Field/Cross Country Sophomore

Jael Stauffer Women's Track & Field/Cross Country Sophomore

Kendal Boland Women's Volleyball Sophomore

Mallory Carter Women's Volleyball Senior

Makayla Harris Women's Volleyball Senior

Taylor Hills Women's Volleyball Sophomore

Taylor Parker Women's Volleyball Sophomore

Alex Williams Women's Volleyball Junior

Jackson Aaron Wrestling Senior

Corey Gallivan Wrestling Sophomore

Deven Holland Wrestling Junior

Noah Korenoski Wrestling Junior