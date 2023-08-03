HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- 105 Coker University student-athletes have received the 2022-23 Division 2 Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement Award, announced by the organization today.
The 105 student-athletes for Coker marks the best for the institution since joining the South Atlantic Conference in 2013-14. Coker's student-athletes make up a part of the 1,814 recipients from 10 institutions in the SAC. In total, there were a record-breaking 19,646 student-athletes from 196 institutions recognized for the 2022-23 Academic Achievement Awards. The South Atlantic Conference's total number of recipients was second among all Division II conferences.
In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution MUST BE a CURRENT dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.
Also, the student-athlete must:
People are also reading…
• have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale
• have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college-level work
• have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year
o Given the vast experiences institutions have had this year regarding participation, all athletes who meet bullet point items 1 and 2 are still eligible as long as they were still active members of the roster during this academic year.
The full list of Coker's recognized student-athletes is below:
Dorian Brantley Acrobatics & Tumbling Junior
Lelia Brozowski Acrobatics & Tumbling Sophomore
Priscilla Dalton Acrobatics & Tumbling Sophomore
Zadie Dulaney Acrobatics & Tumbling Junior
Amber Garcia Acrobatics & Tumbling Junior
Madison McAfee Acrobatics & Tumbling Senior
Paula Urquidi Acrobatics & Tumbling Senior
Ashley Walker Acrobatics & Tumbling Junior
Kayla Young Acrobatics & Tumbling Junior
Britton Adams Baseball Sophomore
Cody Chapman Baseball Sophomore
Bryson Edwards Baseball Sophomore
Noah Emig Baseball Senior
Ethan Graham Baseball Senior
Nick Leonard Baseball Senior
Tristen Melvin Baseball Sophomore
Lawson Otte Baseball Senior
Evan Pawlowski Baseball Senior
Emmanuel Reyes Baseball Junior
James Rosengrant Baseball Sophomore
Gabriel Santiago Baseball Junior
Benjamin Thomas Baseball Sophomore
Ashby Vining Baseball Sophomore
Zachary Wall Baseball Senior
Bryton Ward Baseball Sophomore
Jacob Yarberry Baseball Sophomore
Payton Baronella-O'Toole Field Hockey Senior
Skyler Earle Field Hockey Senior
Indy Echteld Field Hockey Sophomore
Britt Kabo Field Hockey Senior
Kiarra Rivera Field Hockey Senior
Darrell Gardner Men's Basketball Junior
Tate Mulkey Men's Basketball Junior
JJ Cots Men's Golf Senior
Derek McGlaughlin Men's Golf Sophomore
Caleb Tidd Men's Golf Junior
Fred Tindale Men's Golf Senior
Will Habel Men's Lacrosse Sophomore
David Brown III Men's Soccer Sophomore
Gabin Guillou Men's Soccer Senior
Youri Keijser Men's Soccer Junior
Luca Leonini Men's Soccer Senior
Carson Onoszko Men's Soccer Junior
Gustavo Palmieri Men's Soccer Senior
Colin Serredszum Men's Soccer Senior
Nikola Sotra Men's Soccer Junior
Robert Spence Men's Soccer Sophomore
Felix Stoeffler Men's Soccer Junior
Matthew Tricker Men's Soccer Sophomore
Justin Watkins Men's Soccer Senior
Nolan Smith Men's Tennis Sophomore
Samuel Winter Men's Tennis Sophomore
Luke Baker Men's Track & Field/Cross Country Junior
Dylan Lloyd Men's Track & Field/Cross Country Senior
Kristoffer Persen Men's Track & Field/Cross Country Senior
Gracen Chambless Softball Sophomore
Delaney Eaves Softball Sophomore
Jenae Fedewa Softball Senior
Hannah Fisher Softball Senior
Cameron Jackson Softball Junior
Kelsi Scott Softball Junior
Caitlyn Wray Softball Junior
Casandra Bennett Women's Basketball Senior
Abigail Keesling Women's Basketball Senior
Dasia Lambert Women's Basketball Sophomore
Haley McClure Women's Basketball Senior
Dominique Rodriguez Women's Basketball Junior
Mack Bailey Women's Golf Junior
Kelly Campman Women's Golf Sophomore
Kathleen Escobar Women's Golf Senior
Haylie George Women's Golf Sophomore
Katie Smith Women's Golf Senior
Jenna Werle Women's Golf Senior
Amanda Arguello Women's Lacrosse Senior
Ashley Cockrell Women's Lacrosse Junior
Madeline Hart Women's Lacrosse Sophomore
Abigail Kellner Women's Lacrosse Senior
Maya Askew Women's Soccer Sophomore
Anna Bozzone Women's Soccer Senior
Sophie Burkett Women's Soccer Sophomore
Elizabeth Crowe Women's Soccer Junior
Chloe Mullen Women's Soccer Sophomore
Nour Noujaim Women's Soccer Sophomore
Riana Patel Women's Soccer Sophomore
Kennedi Price Women's Soccer Junior
Mila Rausch Women's Soccer Sophomore
Sarah Swaim Women's Soccer Senior
Jessica Binzari Women's Tennis Sophomore
Sydnee Foster Women's Tennis Senior
Angelina Krieg Women's Tennis Junior
Tamara Macias Women's Tennis Sophomore
Catherine Cann Women's Track & Field/Cross Country Junior
Taylor Marotta Women's Track & Field/Cross Country Sophomore
Kyla Marques Women's Track & Field/Cross Country Sophomore
Jael Stauffer Women's Track & Field/Cross Country Sophomore
Kendal Boland Women's Volleyball Sophomore
Mallory Carter Women's Volleyball Senior
Makayla Harris Women's Volleyball Senior
Taylor Hills Women's Volleyball Sophomore
Taylor Parker Women's Volleyball Sophomore
Alex Williams Women's Volleyball Junior
Jackson Aaron Wrestling Senior
Corey Gallivan Wrestling Sophomore
Deven Holland Wrestling Junior
Noah Korenoski Wrestling Junior