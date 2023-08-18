HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Madison McAfee has been announced as the 2022-23 Women of the Year for the South Atlantic Conference. McAfee's journey at Coker University was one filled with challenges, growth, and a deep desire to make a difference. As a member of the first-ever acrobatics and tumbling team, Madison faced the difficulties of being part of an inaugural program.

The team encountered obstacles, disappointment, fear, and physical pain, but they never gave up. Through it all, Madison and her teammates grew stronger, both as individuals and as a team. During her time as an athlete, she was a standout base and mid-level base in the pyramid events. She won all-conference first team in 2022 and 23, as well as NCATA Weekly Honors in the 2023 season.

Madison's impact extended beyond the athletic field. As a student in the business administration and marketing program, she had the opportunity to make a difference in the Hartsville community. Madison volunteered her time to create a marketing plan for a local restaurant, which resulted in an increased customer count, higher profits and expanded brand awareness. This experience ignited her passion for helping people and showed her the power of marketing in making a positive impact.

In her final year at Coker, Madison had the chance to work with young athletes in the Hartsville community. Teaching gymnastics at Excel Gymnastics and Tumble Academy was a deeply fulfilling experience for her. Not only did she teach the fundamentals of the sport, but she also imparted important life lessons such as bravery, fighting fear, leadership, determination, and resilience. Madison believed in empowering women, and she was grateful for the opportunity to empower the young women in the Hartsville community through gymnastics.

Madison's dedication to serving others extended beyond her involvement in the business and gymnastics communities. She volunteered her time in various activities and organizations, including campus clean-ups, candy distribution during Halloween, and stocking drives during the Christmas season. She also served as a peer tutor and study hall leader, helping underclassmen on the acrobatics and tumbling team develop effective learning strategies and healthy academic habits. Madison's commitment to giving back to her community was evident in every aspect of her life.

Looking ahead, Madison aspires to continue influencing future generations and inspiring the next leaders of the nation to make a positive impact on the world. She believes that her experiences at Coker University have equipped her with the skills and mindset to create meaningful and lasting change in both her professional and personal life. Madison McAfee is a trailblazer, a leader, and a compassionate individual who is determined to make a difference wherever she goes. McAfee will also move forward as the Conference's nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.