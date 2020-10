HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The Coker University Esports Overwatch took on Henderson St. in a Peach Belt Conference Overwatch Matchup on Saturday.

The Cobras faced off against Henderson State in their fifth match in the Peach Belt Overwatch season and they fell by a score of 2-0.

Coker will be back in action on Monday when it takes on Florida Southern in a Peach Belt Conference Overwatch match at 8 p.m.