Coker Esports releases Overwatch schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Coker University ESports team released its 2020 Overwatch Schedule on Friday as announced by the Peach Belt Conference.
Published by Blizzard Entertainment, Overwatch is a fast-paced futuristic first-person game featuring two teams of six facing off head-to-head. Taking place on a near-future Earth, players choose a "hero" character to control, each with their own unique abilities and roles. Matches are played on a variety of maps with different game modes where teams are tasked with defending territory, securing an objective or escorting a payload. Teams must work together, constantly adjusting their strategies based on the map and the characteristics of their selected Heroes.
"After competing in League of Legends last year, I'm excited to have rematches in Overwatch against all the teams we faced," said Cobras coach Joe Rudy. "The Peach Belt Conference put on a fantastic league last year, and I'm excited for more matches."
Coker opens conference play against Clayton State on Sept. 26 before facing Columbus State on Oct. 3. The Cobras will face Florida Southern on Oct. 10 before taking on Georgia College on Oct. 17 and Hawaii Pacific the following day on Oct. 18.
Coker then faces Henderson State on Oct. 24 followed by Montevallo on Halloween (Oct. 31). The Cobras will finish out the regular season against North Georgia on Nov. 7 and USC Aiken on Nov. 14 before the Peach Belt Conference tournament which runs from Nov. 20-22.
The full schedule is available online at www.cokercobras.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!