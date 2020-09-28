Coker ESports splits pair of matches

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University ESports team split a pair of Tespa Overwatch preseason matches Sunday, defeating Century College 2-0 and falling to No. 29 University of Florida 2-0.

The first map was Lijiang Tower and Coker started off strong with a 100 to 0 win in the first round. The second round, Century was able to get the point first, but the Cobras rallied back and won the map. The second map was Havana and Coker started on defense. Coker was able to hold Century before the first point and it was then their turn to attack. After a few fights, Coker was able to get past the Century bunker to win the map and the match.

The first map in the match against Florida was Lijiang Tower and while Coker was able to hold the point for a bit, Florida was able to win the map. The next map was Watchpoint: Gibraltar and Coker started on defense. Florida was able to push through the line and push through all three points. Coker tried to do the same, but was stopped short of the second point giving the map and match to Florida.