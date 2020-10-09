 Skip to main content
Coker ESports team falls to Michigan
LOCAL COLLEGES

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University ESports team fell to the University of Michigan in Open Division Hearthstone on Thursday night by a score of 3-1.

Coker brought their Soul Fragment Demon Hunter, Resurrect Priest and Face Hunter. Michigan brought Galakrond Warlock, Soul fragment Demon Hunter and a Custom Warrior Deck. Both teams banned Pure Paladin for the match. The first game was Coker's Soul Demon Hunter against Michigan's Galakrond Warlock. Both teams were trading blows back and forth. While Coker looked like they had the upper hand, Michigan was able to get two great demons from their Galakrond to secure the victory.

The second matchup was Coker's Resurrect Priest against Michigan's Warrior. The round went the distance with both teams going the distance and Michigan tripling their starting health with armor. Coker was able to control the board and force Michigan into fatigue faster to win the round.

The next round both teams chose the deck that they lost with, Coker with their Soul Demon Hunter and Michigan with their Warrior. Coker was able to get Michigan down to six HP but in one turn they gained over 20 armor to stay out of lethal range to win the round. After two long matches, the contest went to the agro mirror of Soul Demon Hunter for both teams. Coker was just short on finding lethal and Michigan capitalized by dealing just enough damage to end the game and win the match 3-1.

The Cobras are back in action Saturday when they face Florida Southern in Peach Belt Conference Overwatch. The match is set for 3 p.m. with video available at www.cokercobras.com.

