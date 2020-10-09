Coker ESports team falls to Michigan

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University ESports team fell to the University of Michigan in Open Division Hearthstone on Thursday night by a score of 3-1.

Coker brought their Soul Fragment Demon Hunter, Resurrect Priest and Face Hunter. Michigan brought Galakrond Warlock, Soul fragment Demon Hunter and a Custom Warrior Deck. Both teams banned Pure Paladin for the match. The first game was Coker's Soul Demon Hunter against Michigan's Galakrond Warlock. Both teams were trading blows back and forth. While Coker looked like they had the upper hand, Michigan was able to get two great demons from their Galakrond to secure the victory.

The second matchup was Coker's Resurrect Priest against Michigan's Warrior. The round went the distance with both teams going the distance and Michigan tripling their starting health with armor. Coker was able to control the board and force Michigan into fatigue faster to win the round.