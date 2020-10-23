 Skip to main content
Coker ESports team splits
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker ESports team splits

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University Esports Hearthstone team took on the University of Maine in week two of the Second Split of the Tespa Open Division, while the Overwatch team faced off against Campbellsville University on Thursday.

Coker lost the first match 3-1 before rebounding to take the second 3-1. The Cobras are back in action today against Henderson State in a Peach Belt Conference Overwatch match.

Game time is slated for 3 p.m.

