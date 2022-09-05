 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker field hockey opens season with win

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University field hockey opened the 2022 season with a 3-2 win over Bloomsburg on Monday.

The teams played a scoreless first half before the Cobras got the scoring going early in the third quarter. Delaney Mitchell fed a pass to Sydney Call off a penalty corner, before Call rifled home her first career goal to put the Cobras ahead 1-0 just 1:40 into the quarter.

Three minutes later, Bloomsburg would tie the game up when Meg Barnard scored on a penalty stroke. Shortly after, Kaiya Sabur tallied her first goal as a Cobra, weaving past a defender and ripping a shot underneath the left pad to put the Cobras up 2-1.

The Cobras would take their lead to the fourth, before Sabur would extend the Cobras lead with her second of the game. Sabur caught a feed from Britt Kabo off a penalty corner, ripping it low left to put the Cobras up 3-1 with five minutes to play. Bloomsburg would tally their second goal of the game in the final minute when Meghan Longerhagen scored off a scramble in front of the net to bring the game to its final score.

Coker outshot Bloomsburg 14-6 in the game, while also out-working the Huskies for penalty corners 8-4. Sabur tallied seven shots in the contest, while Kabo had three and Call had two. Indy Echteld and Delaney Mitchell each had one shot in the game. Emma Reininga (1-0) picked up her first collegiate win between the pipes, making two saves.

The Cobras (1-0) are back in action Saturday to open conference play at Wingate. The action begins at 11 a.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

