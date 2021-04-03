Coker field hockey wins South Atlantic Conference Carolinas tournament title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Coker University field hockey claimed its first South Atlantic Conference Carolinas tournament championship on Saturday, defeating Queens (N.C.) 2-1 in overtime.

Coker got the scoring started in the first three and a half minutes, when Britt Kabo scored from Payton O'Toole to put the Cobras ahead 1-0. The Cobras would take their 1-0 lead to the second quarter.

The Royals would knot the game up 1-1 just over two minutes into the second quarter, when Jill Sherman scored from Maya Forbes. Neither team would find the back of the net again in the first half, sending the game to the break tied at one.

Coker totaled five shots in the second half to Queens's seven, before the game headed into overtime. Britt Kabo would score the championship-winning goal six minutes into overtime off an assist from Kelsey Sithole for her fourth game-winning goal of the season.

Coker totaled 12 shots in the victory, with six from Kabo, three from Rylie Cordrey, two from Lieke Bruijn and one from O'Toole. Coker also earned six penalty corners in the game. Kelsey Gibbons (6-2) earned the victory between the pipes, making three saves.

Kabo was named the tournament MVP, while Gibbons, Cordrey and O'Toole were also named to the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas All-Tournament Team.