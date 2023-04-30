HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's golfer Killian Ryan has earned a spot in the upcoming NCAA DII South/Southeast Regional Championship. The championship, taking place on May 11-13, is being played at Grande Oaks Golf Club in Davie, Florida.

The field of 108 men's golfers is made up of the top ten teams in both the South and Southeast region and the top four golfers from each region on non-qualifying teams. Ryan is the lone individual from the South Atlantic Conference to qualify.

Ryan competed in all 10 tournaments this season for the Cobras, compiling a 72.62 scoring average over 29 rounds. He finished the regular season with 10 rounds of even par or lower, highlighted by a four-under par opening round of 68 at the Bearcat Classic in March. Ryan tied for sixth in that same event, which is his best result of the season and one of his three top-12 finishes on the year.

The three-day, 54-hole event will begin on May 11 at the Grande Oaks Golf Club in Davie, Florida. Live scoring can be found here