Coker hires Gaffney as assistant men's soccer coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Evan Gaffney has been hired as the new assistant men's soccer coach at Coker University, announced Wednesday by head coach Michael Antoniewicz.

Gaffney comes to Coker from Truett-McConnell College, where he was a three-time Appalachian Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year (2018, 2019) and a two-time All-Conference selection. He was also voted the Goalkeeper of the Tournament in 2017 when Truett-McConnell won the AAC tournament championship. He was also the 2016 Newcomer of the Year for Truett-McConnell.

"I am very excited to announce the hiring of Evan Gaffney as our new assistant coach," said Antoniewicz. "I had the pleasure of recruiting and coaching Evan for three years and he is a huge addition to the program. He had a very impressive international playing career and his experience will help our program continue to go in the right direction. Evan will be involved in all aspects of the program and really excited about his future here as a Cobra!"

Gaffney was also a member of both the U-15 and U-16 squads for the Republic of Ireland. In the realm of coaching, he possesses United States Soccer Federation (USSF) 4v4, 9v9, 11v11, Goalkeeper Level I and Goalkeeper Level II licenses.

The Dublin, Ireland native holds a bachelor's degree in sport management from Truett-McConnell, graduating in December 2020.