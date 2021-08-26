Coker hires Hackney as new men's, women's golf coach

"I am thrilled to be joining the Coker University family as the men's and women's golf coach, said Hackney. "Since I have spent most of my 23-year coaching career in the Southeast region, I am very familiar with the Cobras and their athletic history. I would like to thank previous Coker golf coaches Dennis Becker, Dan Schmotzer, John Handrigan, Tommy Baker, Danny Allen, Adam Goins and Sam Stark for their hard work and dedication, and for laying the groundwork for a highly successful program. I coached against all of those men, except Becker, and have tremendous respect for what they did to put Coker golf on the map.