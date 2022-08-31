 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Colleges

Coker hires Rob Parland as wrestling coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Rob Parland is Coker University's new wrestling coach.

Parland returns to Hartsville from nearby St. Andrews, where he was coach for the men's and women's programs. Prior to St. Andrews, Parland served on the Coker staff for three years as a graduate assistant.

During his time at Coker, Parland helped guide the Cobras to a No. 25 national ranking in 2020. He also coached six national qualifiers, five All-Conference selections and one Super Region II champion. In 2019-20, the team posted a 3.65 team grade point average and boasted seven National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-Americans.

Parland wrestled for the Cobras from 2013-17, ranking third all-time in career wins with 51 while his 22 wins in 2014-15 are tied for seventh all-time on the single-season win list.

"It's crazy to be back at my Alma Mater!" said Parland. "Thinking that nine years ago I decided to call this place home, and that it has now basically come full circle leaves me speechless. I hope to embrace this role passed down from my predecessors and take Coker Wrestling to new heights! Glad to be back where it all started!"

ADMINISTRATION

Adrienne Singletary is Coker's new director of fan engagement and event management.

Singletary comes to Coker from Sumter where she was the Recreation Complex Coordinator since July 2020. In her previous role, she oversaw operations for facilities such as the Palmetto Tennis Center and the City of Sumter Aquatics Center. Prior to taking over operations for the entire rec complex, she was the Complex Coordinator at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter. Before being elevated to that position, she served as a Tennis Center Attendant. Prior to her involvement with the City of Sumter, she was a Human Services Specialist as well as an Administrative Specialist at the South Carolina Department of Social Services in Columbia. Prior to her involvement in state government, she was both an Administrative Assistant and a Field Operations Intern with the American Cancer Society.

rob parland.jpg

Parland

 Coker University
