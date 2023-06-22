HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Now that the 2023 Division II Men's Lacrosse season has officially concluded, Michael Jensen from Coker University's men's lacrosse program has been acknowledged as the statistical champion for NCAA Division II. As a freshman, he was the leader in caused turnovers per match.

Jensen is the 2022-23 NCAA Division II statistical champion for caused turnover per game, the first time an athlete was awarded this honor in the program's history. He averaged 3.47 per game through the 15-game season.

He was also named South Atlantic Conference 2022-23 Statistical Champion in Caused Turnovers per Game. He also ended his season with 52 ground balls. This puts the great defender 5th on the all-time list at Coker for most caused turnovers. He was ranked No.1 on the Coker's all-time list for caused turnover per game.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coker's Kabo

honored for grades

AUSTIN, Texas -- Coker University field hockey student-athlete Britt Kabo '23 has been named to the 2023 Academic All-America Women's At-Large First Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). She was one of three Division II field hockey players to earn the honor and was one of the three student-athletes from the South Atlantic Conference to be named.

Kabo finished her four years in the classroom with a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average, while majoring in business administration. The native of Maarssen, Netherlands earned Coker University President's List honors in each of her eight semesters in Hartsville. The honors graduate had no shortage of conference and national academic accolades, being named to the SAC Commissioner's honor roll four times, a member of the Division II National Academic Squad four times, earning the NFHCA DII Scholar of Distinction Award four times and received the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award three times.

"We are incredibly proud of Britt," said head coach Morgan Downey. "She has been a leader on our team and on our campus her entire time at Coker. She was a remarkable student-athlete, vice president of Student Government Association and leader for Enactus. This award is a reflection of her hard work and dedication."

On the field, she played in 50 career games, starting in 43 of them. She currently holds the Coker record in career goals (28), career assists (20) and career points (76). She also holds the single-season points record of 26 points, which she compiled on two occasions. She has earned preseason or regular season all-conference honors six times, named conference or national player of the week on four occasions, named a Synapse Sports Division II All-American and a member of the All-Rookie Team, named South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year and was named the Missy Paterson Hernandez Female Athletic Performer of the Year at Coker University's 2021 FANG Awards.

This is her first time being named to the CSC Academic All-America Team, after earning All-District honors on two occasions.