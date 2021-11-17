 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker men drop home opener to Livingstone 91-82
0 Comments
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker men drop home opener to Livingstone 91-82

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coker logo

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker men's basketball dropped its home opener to Livingstone on Tuesday night by a score of 91-82.

The Cobras jumped out to a 17-7 lead through six minutes of play before Livingstone closed the gap to six points in the next three minutes. The lead would fluctuate over the next few minutes before the Cobras stretched their lead to 12 with seven minutes to play in the half. Livingstone would rally to within three with just over a minute to play in the half before Coker would take a 48-45 lead to the break.

The Blue Bears tied the game at 51 in the first three minutes of the second half before the teams played to a 55-55 deadlock five minutes in. The teams traded buckets over the next few minutes before Livingstone would go ahead by as many as seven with 12 minutes to play. The Blue Bears would extend teir lead to double digits with 10 minutes to play - holding the double-digit lead until the final horn.

Coker shot 50.0 percent from the field in the game, including nine three-pointers. Glenn Bynum Jr. led the Cobras with 19 points off the bench, while Zavier Measmer posted 18 points in the game including four triples.

Chandler Lindsey added 14 points for Coker, while Jahnarious Snell also contributed 12 points off the bench.

The Cobras return to the hardwood on Saturday to face Mars Hill to open South Atlantic Conference play. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
How to find wounded deer
Sports News

How to find wounded deer

Hunters have different ways to train dogs to track wounded deer. When we look at the long and illustrious history of the German method of deer-tracking dogs, we learn about a German technique using deer-tracking shoes.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert