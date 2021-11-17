Coker men drop home opener to Livingstone 91-82

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker men's basketball dropped its home opener to Livingstone on Tuesday night by a score of 91-82.

The Cobras jumped out to a 17-7 lead through six minutes of play before Livingstone closed the gap to six points in the next three minutes. The lead would fluctuate over the next few minutes before the Cobras stretched their lead to 12 with seven minutes to play in the half. Livingstone would rally to within three with just over a minute to play in the half before Coker would take a 48-45 lead to the break.

The Blue Bears tied the game at 51 in the first three minutes of the second half before the teams played to a 55-55 deadlock five minutes in. The teams traded buckets over the next few minutes before Livingstone would go ahead by as many as seven with 12 minutes to play. The Blue Bears would extend teir lead to double digits with 10 minutes to play - holding the double-digit lead until the final horn.

Coker shot 50.0 percent from the field in the game, including nine three-pointers. Glenn Bynum Jr. led the Cobras with 19 points off the bench, while Zavier Measmer posted 18 points in the game including four triples.

Chandler Lindsey added 14 points for Coker, while Jahnarious Snell also contributed 12 points off the bench.

The Cobras return to the hardwood on Saturday to face Mars Hill to open South Atlantic Conference play. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.