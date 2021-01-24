Coker men fall to Lenoir-Rhyne 75-64

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell to Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturda in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 75-64.

The Bears jumped out to a 10-2 lead four before the Cobras got back within five with 12 minutes to play in the first half. L-R stretched its lead into double digits with six and a half minutes to play in the half and led 36-29 at the break.

Coker got within five several times in the final two minutes, but L-R was able to stave off the comeback to take the road victory.

The Cobras shot 49.1 percent (26-53) on the day, along with seven three-pointers. Malcolm Kennedy poured in a team-high 22 points, while eight other Cobras scored in the game.

Chandler Lindsey led the Cobras with six boards while Christopher Fordham and Anderson Keller each pulled down five rebounds. Lindsey also dished out a game-high 10 assists.

The Cobras return to the hardwood on Wednesday to face Wingate in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for approximately 8 p.m. with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.