 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker men fall to Lenoir-Rhyne 75-64
0 comments
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker men fall to Lenoir-Rhyne 75-64

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coker logo

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell to Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturda in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 75-64.

The Bears jumped out to a 10-2 lead four before the Cobras got back within five with 12 minutes to play in the first half. L-R stretched its lead into double digits with six and a half minutes to play in the half and led 36-29 at the break.

Coker got within five several times in the final two minutes, but L-R was able to stave off the comeback to take the road victory.

The Cobras shot 49.1 percent (26-53) on the day, along with seven three-pointers. Malcolm Kennedy poured in a team-high 22 points, while eight other Cobras scored in the game.

Chandler Lindsey led the Cobras with six boards while Christopher Fordham and Anderson Keller each pulled down five rebounds. Lindsey also dished out a game-high 10 assists.

The Cobras return to the hardwood on Wednesday to face Wingate in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for approximately 8 p.m. with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert