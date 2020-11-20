Coker men host Carson-Newman in opener

Merrill noted that the returning players and the new players have gelled together nicely on and off the floor.

"These young men are going to step in and help us from both a shooting standpoint and a leadership standpoint," Merrill said. "They've been able to mesh and connect with the kids that we have, and they're all going to do a great job for us."

After Saturday's opener, the Cobras host No. 3 Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday and then travel to South Carolina for a Division I exhibition Wednesday.

Coker ends the regular season with trips to Newberry (Feb. 24) and Carson-Newman (Feb. 27), before the South Atlantic Conference tournament begins on Mar. 3 at Timmons Arena on the campus of Furman University.

"Our toughest stretch of schedule is what we start with," Merrill said. "Carson-Newman comes here, followed by the No. 3 team in the country in Lincoln Memorial and a Division I game against South Carolina, we'll really be tested. Every stretch in the SAC is a beast."

Merrill also discussed how he and his coaching staff have grown from their first season going into year two.

"I can't speak highly enough of Elvis Kisonas and Ron Apke," he said. "How they took the reins and managed things last year, they're both going to be great head coaches one day and they definitely proved that."