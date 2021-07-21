Coker men, women announce basketball schedules

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's basketball announced its 2021-22 regular season schedule Wednesday for the team's third season under coach Jarred Merrill.

The Cobras open the season at the South Atlantic Conference-Peach Belt Conference Challenge, on the road at Georgia College (Nov. 12) and North Georgia (Nov. 13). The Cobras then return home to host Livingstone in the home opener on Nov. 16, before opening conference play at home against Mars Hill on Nov. 20.

The Cobras' final two road games of the season will be at Mars Hill (Feb. 12) and Tusculum (Feb. 19), before wrapping up the regular season at home against Newberry (Feb. 23) and Carson-Newman (Feb. 26).

The Coker women are entering their second season under coach Melissa DeVore.

The Cobras open at the South Atlantic Conference-Peach Belt Conference Challenge, on the road against Francis Marion (Nov. 12) and UNC Pembroke (Nov. 13). The Cobras then open conference play at home against Mars Hill (Nov. 20) and Lenoir-Rhyne (Nov. 23).

The final homestand is the same as the men's side with games against Newberry (Feb. 23) and Carson-Newman (Feb. 26).