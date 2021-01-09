Coker men's basketball wins second straight

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team took down UVA Wise on Friday night for its second straight victory, by a score of 83-70.

The Cobras built a five-point lead with five minutes to play in the first half, before expanding their lead into double digits in the final two minutes of the frame. The Cobras would maintain their double-digit lead for the remainder of the half, taking a 43-33 lead to the break.

The Cavaliers would get back within four in the first five minutes of the second half, before the Cobras would regain their double-digit lead seven minutes into the period. The Cobras would keep the Cavaliers at a few possessions' distance for the remainder of the game, taking a key South Atlantic Conference victory on their home floor.

The Cobras shot 57.1 percent (32-56) from the floor and 50 percent from downtown (11-22) in the win.

Ryan Carfley scored a career-high 14 points in the victory, while Malcolm Kennedy also posted 14 points in the win. Anthony Thomas also added 13 points, while DeVante Johnson chipped in a career-high 11 points off the bench.

The Cobras more than doubled-up the Cavaliers in the rebounding column 42-20, led by 10 boards from Chandler Lindsey. Lindsey, Kennedy and Thomas each dished out five assists in the game as well.