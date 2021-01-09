Coker men's basketball wins third straight

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team swept UVA Wise for the season and extended its winning streak to three with a 95-91 overtime victory on Saturday.
The Cobras have now won three in a row for the first time since the 2017-18 season when they rattled off victories against Mars Hill, Newberry and Tusculum.
The Cobras struck first in overtime off a Malcolm Kennedy three-pointer, before the teams would go bucket-for-bucket over the next few minutes, before UVA Wise would take a 91-90 lead with a minute left. Coker would score five consecutive points over the next minute and change to capture its third consecutive victory.
The Cobras shot 51.5 percent (35-68) from the floor, aided by 12 three-pointers. Chandler Lindsey and Kennedy each poured in a team-high 19 points in the win while Anthony Thomas added 14, Jahnarious Snell chipped in 11 and Ryan Carfley scored 10.
Lindsey led the Cobras on the glass finishing one rebound shy of a double-double with nine. Christopher Fordham dished out a career-high seven assists, while Lindsey also helped on six Cobra buckets in the contest.
The Cobras (4-2, 4-2 SAC) return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Wingate for an evening SAC tilt. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN
UVA Wise 87
Coker 70
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's basketball team fell to UVA Wise in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday by a score of 87-70.
The Cavaliers took a 43-30 lead to the break and maintained their double-digit lead throughout the second half, taking the road conference victory.
The Cobras shot 31 percent in the game, aided by four three-pointers. Ahlea Myers and Saquita Joyner each poured in a team-high 18 points while seven others scored in the game.
Coker out-rebounded UVA Wise 53-48, led by a game and career-high 14 boards from Joyner to complete the double-double. Myers and Abigail Keesling each dished out two assists.
The Cobras return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Wingate for an evening SAC tilt. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.