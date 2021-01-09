Coker men's basketball wins third straight

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team swept UVA Wise for the season and extended its winning streak to three with a 95-91 overtime victory on Saturday.

The Cobras have now won three in a row for the first time since the 2017-18 season when they rattled off victories against Mars Hill, Newberry and Tusculum.

The Cobras struck first in overtime off a Malcolm Kennedy three-pointer, before the teams would go bucket-for-bucket over the next few minutes, before UVA Wise would take a 91-90 lead with a minute left. Coker would score five consecutive points over the next minute and change to capture its third consecutive victory.

The Cobras shot 51.5 percent (35-68) from the floor, aided by 12 three-pointers. Chandler Lindsey and Kennedy each poured in a team-high 19 points in the win while Anthony Thomas added 14, Jahnarious Snell chipped in 11 and Ryan Carfley scored 10.

Lindsey led the Cobras on the glass finishing one rebound shy of a double-double with nine. Christopher Fordham dished out a career-high seven assists, while Lindsey also helped on six Cobra buckets in the contest.