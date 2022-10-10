Coker men's golf leads Irish Creek Invitational

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Coker University men's golf leads after Monday's opening round of the Irish Creek Invitational at The Club at Irish Creek.

The Cobras turned in a three-under 565 as a team, tying the fifth-lowest 36-hole total in program history (2008-09 Kiawah Island Invitational, -11).

Jonathan Hallinger sits in first individually, turning in rounds of 69 (-2) and 66 (-5) for a total of 135. Hallinger's round of 66 is just two off the school record for low round, while his 135 is tied for the second-lowest 36-hole total in program history. In his first round, Hallinger hit 12 of 18 greens all inside 15 feet from the pin.

"Johnny had another fabulous day," said coach Hackney. "He had a good first 18, firing 69, but I was really impressed with the second round because he started out bogey, double and then followed up with eight birdies on his next 16 holes to take the outright tournament lead. His ball striking was impeccable. He hit so many shots close to the pin to set himself up for great looks at birdies."

Fred Tindale is also tied for seventh individually, turning in rounds of 71 (E) and (70) (-1) for a total of 141.

"Fred also had an excellent ball-striking day, hitting a boatload of grains but just wasn't able to convert many of his birdie looks," said Hackney. "He still posted a really good 36-hole score."

Killian Ryan turned in rounds of 73 (+3) and 70 (E) for a 143, as he sits in a tie for 18th individually.

"Killian was a little off when the day started, but was able to reel it in and start firing some good shots at the pins and make a lot of birdies as the day went on to really help our team score," said Hackney.

Caleb Tidd turned in identical rounds of 73 (+6) for a 146, as he sits in a tie for 27th individually.

"Caleb had an up-and-down day, but was able to scrap it around and shoot a pair of 73s," said Hackney.

Derek McGlaughlin also turned in rounds of 74 and 75 on the day (149).

"Derek got off to a hot start in the 1st round but wasn't able to hold it together down the finish, but in the second round, he flipped the switch, starting slowly before righting the ship to put up a good number so I was proud of him," said Hackney.

"This is the second straight week that we've had the 36-hole lead and I think we learned a lot about ourselves last week when we finished third," said Hackney. "Our mantra for this week has been "Stay loose and turn it loose." We want to enjoy the walk, play well and have a good time while we're doing it, and really turn loose the talent we have to post low numbers, which we were able to do today. It was great that most of the women's team and a couple of sets of parents were here to cheer us on. We're excited about tomorrow."

The Cobras return to the course Tuesday to wrap up tournament play. It will be an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, with live results available at www.cokercobras.com.