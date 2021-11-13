Coker men's soccer advances to SAC Tournament title game

MATTHEWS, N.C. - The Coker University men's soccer team took down the No. 15 Anderson University Trojans in the South Atlantic Conference tournament semifinals by a score of 1-0 on Friday to advance to the SAC Tournament Championship on Sunday.

The Trojans would take offensive control for most of the first half, outshooting Coker 10-3. Freshman goalkeeper Jasper Rump would record five saves in the first 45 minutes of play. Coker's defense would hold strong as both teams would go into the half scoreless.

Both teams battled for offensive control of the ball in the second half, each taking seven shots in the period.

In the 83rd minute, a Trojan yellow card would give Coker a free kick right outside of the penalty box. Gustavo Palmieri's deflected free kick would find the foot of Gabin Guillou, who's shot from the top of the penalty box would sail right past Anderson's (S.C.) goalkeeper to put the Cobras up 1-0 with just over seven minutes to play. Guillou's game-winner is his third goal of the season.

Jasper Rump (11-6-2) would pick up his fifth shutout of the season while recording six saves in the match.

Coker is back in action Sunday against the winner of Catawba versus Mars Hill at 4 p.m. at the Matthew's Sportsplex. Live coverage can be found at www.cokercobras.com.